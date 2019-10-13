Man, woman killed in Milwaukee duplex fire

Fire department officials and family members say a grandmother who worked in the home health care field was one of two people who died in a fire on Milwaukee's north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the blaze broke out shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of North 14th Street, just south of West Capitol Drive. The victims were pronounced dead after being taken from the duplex.

Battalion Chief Brian Gardner said the victims included one woman and one man.

One of the victims was identified by family members on the scene as 53-year-old Patricia Colston. She had moved into the upper flat of the duplex in just the past two weeks.

The other victim was a 52-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities.

Authorities say seven people have died in fires in Milwaukee this year.

The fire began around 6 a.m. Saturday and fire crews arrived around 6:20 a.m. This, after a call came in regarding people having "electrical trouble."

"They responded," Gardner said. "They investigated. They could not find anything. They checked the basement and the first floor. They moved up to the second floor, and when they opened the door, they found heavy smoke conditions with light heat."

Three people were on the first level of the home, and two were on the second level.

"Two adults have been pulled from the building, and have been pronounced dead -- one male and one female," Gardner said.