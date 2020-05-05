Fire officials ask for public's help to solve arson cases during Arson Awareness Week

This week is Arson Awareness Week, and state leaders and fire officials are sharing strategies to combat arson problems in local communities.

According to the National Fire Protection Association's fire loss data, an estimated 25,500 structure fires were intentionally set in 2018, an increase of 13 percent over the year before.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation houses the Office of the State Fire Marshal and an Arson Bureau, with special agents that are called upon to investigate fires and explosions involving unknown or suspicious circumstances.

“The Arson Bureau in the Wisconsin Department of Justice provides a critical resource for local law enforcement, fire departments, victims and communities,” Kaul said. "Wisconsin is lucky to have dedicated investigators working at DOJ and available to assist local jurisdictions as needed.”

Kaul said there are many arson cases that remain unsolved in Wisconsin because investigators need more information. One way the public can help is through an arson tip line.

Anyone with information can call 800-362-3005 and anonymously provide a tip or information. Should information lead to the arrest and conviction of a subject, the caller could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has one ignitable liquid detection canine, trained to alert in areas of fires that may contain potential accelerants. The K-9 and handler, certified by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are used by Deputy State Fire Marshals and local investigators during their investigations.

Every year for Arson Awareness Week, Kaul said the U.S. Fire Administration gathers and shares information to raise awareness. This year highlights the crucial role that firefighters can play in a successful fire investigation.

CLICK HERE for more information from the U.S. Fire Administration.