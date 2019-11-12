Fired Wisconsin Ag Secretary could earn nearly as much in new state job

The Wisconsin agriculture secretary recently fired by the Republican-controlled state Senate will apparently end up earning nearly as much in his new role in the Dept. of Administration – and a lot more than the last person who held his new job title.

Brad Pfaff was hired by the agency as its new director of business and rural development, the agency announced on Monday. In his new role, Pfaff is expected to earn $120,910, more than the previous director, who made $86,736.

Pfaff’s position is considered new and he will have expanded responsibilities beyond what his predecessor did. The statement announcing his hiring says his experience supporting and advocating for Wisconsin small businesses and rural communities will be used to help grow the state’s economy.

His new job was announced less than a week after his confirmation as agriculture secretary was rejected. Republicans were upset with comments he made critical of them not quickly releasing funding for farmer mental health services.

His new salary is also only slightly less than he likely would have made as Agriculture Secretary. The previous Secretary, Sheila Harsdorf, earned approximately $121,950 in 2018, according to numbers from a Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel database.

