Firefighter hospitalized, residence total loss after Beloit fire

A firefighter was injured and a residence is considered a total loss after a residential fie in the Town of Beloit early Saturday morning.

A residential fire with smoke and flames showing at Rockvale Mobile Home Park, at 6219 S. Hwy 51, Lot 212, was reported at 3:57 a.m., according to the Town of Beloit Fire Department.

The Town of Beloit Fire Department, along with the City of Beloit, City of Janesville and Town of Turtle Fire Departments were sent to the scene.

After it was confirmed everyone was out of the residence, a defensive fire attack was initiated. Additional crews from Footville, Edgerton and the City of Beloit were then requested to the scene, according to the Town of Beloit Fire Department.

Crews remained on scene for More than three hours to completely extinguish the fire and hotspots, according to the Town of Beloit Fire Department.

The structure and contents from inside the residence are considered a total loss and there is no financial loss estimate available at this time, according to the Town of Beloit Fire Department.

Two cats are believed to have died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently ruled as undetermined. The Red Cross was contacted to help assist the family.