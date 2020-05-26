Firefighters quickly put out fire at Madison home with two dogs stuck inside

Two dogs were heard barking from a burning Madison home late Tuesday morning as firefighters arrived to quell the blaze.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., multiple people called 911 around 10:40 a.m. to report the east Madison home was on fire. Firefighters could see smoke and flames near the front door as they got to the scene, in the 5400 block of Spicebush Lane.

The people who lived there were not home at the time, however the dogs were trapped inside, MFD stated in a release. After getting the flames under control within minutes of arriving, a search team was able to locate the dogs, who are reportedly in good health. Two cats that live there were not found, but are presumed to be okay.

MFD credited the witnesses reporting the fire to its ability to get to the home quickly and to knock it down before the blaze reached the interior. Smoke did make its way into the home, though, and caused enough damage that the two people who live there and their pets are not able to return.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the fire department has not released an estimate for the extent of damage it caused.

