Firefighters rescue dog from Madison rooftop using dog treats

Madison firefighters used dog treats to help a dog stuck on the rooftop of a three-story multi-family home Friday night.

According to Madison Fire Department Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster, firefighters were called to the building on the 100 block of North Butler Street around 11:30 a.m.

The family said the dog escaped onto the roof through a window, but could not make its way back inside through the same window.

Schuster said firefighters used a ladder to reach the peak of the roof, and used dog treats to coax the pooch into their arms. They were able to lower the ladder and reunited the dog with its owners who were standing by with a collar and a leash.

