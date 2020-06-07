First Alert - Remnants of Cristobal could bring in heavy rain next week

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Cristobal that is churning in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning.

Cristobal is forecast to make landfall across the Louisiana Gulf Coast Sunday evening.

Cristobal will then weaken as it continues to move north over land. The remnants of Cristobal will move north across the Mississippi River Valley and start to impact Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The remnants of Cristobal could track further west across Wisconsin than any other post-tropical system on record.

Widespread rain will start to develop across the area on Tuesday. Rain will likely continue Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall and flooding will be possible Tuesday through Wednesday. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 1-3"+. The heaviest rain will likely fall west of Madison. This where the forecast models are showing the highest rainfall totals. This much rain could cause a rise in our river levels.

After the rain moves out, cooler weather will move in by the end of the workweek. A mid June cool down is looking likely. Highs Friday through next weekend might only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The Temperature outlook for June 12-16 favors cooler than normal conditions.