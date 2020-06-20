First Alert - Stormy start to Father's Day weekend

It's going to be a rainy, stormy start to Father's Day weekend. Luckily, Father's Day is going to be be a much drier day.

SATURDAY

Despite the high rain chances, Saturday is not going to be a washout. It won't be raining everywhere all day, so you won't have to cancel your outdoor plans with dad. However, if you are going fishing or playing a round of golf with dad then your plans will likely be interrupted by a shower or storm. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms impact southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon and evening.

It's going to be a rainy & stormy start to Father's Day weekend.



Today won't be a washout. It won't be raining everywhere all day. Expect sct'd showers and storms this afternoon-evening. Watch out for lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain and hail with the strongest storms. pic.twitter.com/H9A3bvDZZ2 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) June 20, 2020

Even though the threat is very low, a strong storm capable of frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty wind and hail will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Southern Wisconsin will be under a Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe weather.

Even though the threat is low, a strong to severe storm, or two, can't be ruled out this afternoon - evening.



Watch out for frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.



There is also a Marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather Monday afternoon - evening. pic.twitter.com/ASonzt7G1j — James Parish (@James_NBC15) June 20, 2020

The rain will start to taper off from west to east across the area late this evening. Most of the area will likely be dry midnight.

If thunder roars, go indoors!

SUNDAY

Father's Day will be the better day to play a round of golf with dad or fire up the grill. Most of the area will likely remain dry on Sunday. There will be a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, though. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday, which is #FathersDay, is looking like the better day to take dad golfing and firing up the grill!



Father's Day Forecast:



- Warm & Humid

- Isolated Showers & Storms (Most of the area stays dry)

- Highs in the low to mid 80s pic.twitter.com/0plBjUUsyM — James Parish (@James_NBC15) June 20, 2020

NEXT WEEK

Our rain and storm chances will start to pick back up again Sunday night into Monday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of next week won't be as active. There will be a slight chance of rain each day, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and then back to near or just above 80 degrees be the end of next week.