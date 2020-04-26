First Alert: Rain chances increasing early next week

Umbrellas up - it's going to be a wet end to April. Multiple rounds of rain will impact southern Wisconsin next week.

FIRST ALERT - Rain chances continue to increase early next week. Multiple rounds of rain will be possible Monday through Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/eZwjT0KpKq — James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 26, 2020

The first round of rain will likely develop from northwest to southeast across the area late Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Most places will record about a quarter of an inch of rain on Monday. There is chance we could get a break in the rain activity Monday night.

More widespread rain will develop Tuesday afternoon and continue into Tuesday night.

A few thunderstorms will be possible during this time, but severe weather looks unlikely. The greatest threat of severe weather Tuesday through Tuesday night will likely stay south of the area. This is where the better ingredients for strong storms will be.

Severe storms are NOT part of the forecast Monday - Wednesday.



A few non-severe storms are possible Tuesday through Tuesday night. The threat of severe storms will likely stay south of the area. This is where the better ingredients for strong to severe storms will be on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/KjaE06X4Qd — James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 26, 2020

Wednesday will likely start out soggy. The rain will taper off from west to east across the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

There will be plenty of moisture for this storm system to work with. Rainfall totals between 0.5-1.5" will be a good bet Monday through Wednesday.