First Alert: Rain chances increasing early next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Umbrellas up - it's going to be a wet end to April. Multiple rounds of rain will impact southern Wisconsin next week.

The first round of rain will likely develop from northwest to southeast across the area late Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Most places will record about a quarter of an inch of rain on Monday. There is chance we could get a break in the rain activity Monday night.

More widespread rain will develop Tuesday afternoon and continue into Tuesday night.

A few thunderstorms will be possible during this time, but severe weather looks unlikely. The greatest threat of severe weather Tuesday through Tuesday night will likely stay south of the area. This is where the better ingredients for strong storms will be.

Wednesday will likely start out soggy. The rain will taper off from west to east across the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

There will be plenty of moisture for this storm system to work with. Rainfall totals between 0.5-1.5" will be a good bet Monday through Wednesday.

 