First Alert: Rain and a few storms likely Monday evening

We are wrapping up a SUN-sational weekend! Unfortunately, the sunny, quiet weather won't be lasting much longer.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area on Monday. A strong storm system and cold front will likely bring in a round of rain Monday afternoon and evening.

NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER arrives Monday



Here's What To Expect

- Mild & windy most of the day

- Rain and a few storms increase late Monday afternoon and continue through Monday evening

- Strong storm possible (severe threat very low)

- Rainfall - Less than 0.25"

- Cooler Tuesday pic.twitter.com/EROpSSzIzB — James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 19, 2020

Most of Monday is going to be dry and mild. Monday will start out mostly sunny and chilly. Temperatures will go from the low 30s Monday morning to near 60 degrees Monday afternoon. Despite clouds increasing throughout the day, rain chances will remain low through 4 p.m.

Rain and a few storms will increase from northwest to southeast across the area late Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Madison will likely start to see the rain move in between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Most of the rain and storm activity will be out of the area by midnight on Tuesday.

Rain and a few storms are looking like a good bet Monday evening.



Here's how one forecast model has Monday playing out.



Notes:

-Not a washout

-Sunshine early

-Clouds increase throughout the day

-Rain Timeline - 4PM Monday to 12AM Tuesday pic.twitter.com/wprHvAUSjK — James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 19, 2020

Widespread rainfall totals will be less than 0.25 of an inch of rain. Locally higher amounts will be possible where downpours and thunderstorms develop.

Even though it's not likely, a strong storm capable of gusty winds and small hail can't be ruled out. Overall, the severe threat looks very low.

Monday is also going to be a windy day. Expect a west wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph.

