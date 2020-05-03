First Alert Weather - BIG cool down coming

Sunday will be out last warm day before an extended period of cooler than average conditions start. Below average temperatures could be with through the middle of the month.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny, warm and windy day. High temperatures will be on either side of 70 degrees. Expect a west to northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph.

The combination of warm temperatures, low humidity levels and gusty winds will allow any wildfires that develop to spread quickly. Sunday's wildfire danger is very high to extreme. A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect Sunday afternoon for Adams, Green Lake, Juneau and Marquette Co.

🚫🔥VERY HIGH-EXTREME WILDFIRE DANGER SUNDAY🚫🔥



The combination of warm temperatures, low humidity levels and gusty winds will allow any wildfires that develop to spread quickly. RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect this afternoon.



First Alert App 📲 https://t.co/0jneUl5Kvv pic.twitter.com/bEaEnvzWKo — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 3, 2020

A cold front will drop south across the area Sunday afternoon and evening. This front will not produce any rain, but it will knock our temperatures down and set us up for a cooler start to the workweek.

🚫🌷Hold off on the spring planting today🚫🌷 - BIG May Cool Down Coming



Enjoy the 70s today because they won't be back for quite sometime.



Frost and freezing temps will be possible late next week into the following weekend. pic.twitter.com/TWIq7FXAsv — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 3, 2020

Highs next week will only be in the mid to upper 50s, which is below average for this time of year. The average high for this time of year is in the mid 60s. A reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive later in the weekend. Some forecast models show highs will only be in the 40s late next week and next weekend.

Keep in mind, the overnights will be even colder. Overnight lows will be in the 30s some nights. Frost and freezing temperatures will be possible towards the end of next week and next weekend. It's probably a good idea to hold off on the spring planting until the end of next weekend. If not, you're probably going to have to protect your sensitive spring plants.

The next day you'll need an umbrella will be Tuesday. Our next big weather maker will start to impact the area Monday night into Tuesday. Our rain chances will start to increase Monday night and decent rain chances will be in play throughout the day on Tuesday. This will likely be a low impact rain event. Heavy rain and strong storms look unlikely at this point. Widespread rainfall totals will be near or less than 0.25".