First Alert Weather - Heavy rain possible Sunday night - Monday

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! Luckily, mother nature is going to give the dads pretty nice weather for their day.

Sunday will be warm and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Overall, the weather looks great to take dad to the beach, state park, fishing or golf course. The only thing that could impact your outdoor plans will be an isolated afternoon shower or storm, or two. Most of the area will stay dry and won't need to worry about dodging a quick downpour.

Rain and storms will likely increase across the area from west to east tonight into Monday morning. Another round of showers and storms will likely develop Monday afternoon - evening.

Rain and storms will increase tonight into Monday morning. More rain and storms are expected Monday afternoon/evening. pic.twitter.com/FAS8YCBNO9 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) June 21, 2020

The morning showers and storms will likely limit any threat of severe weather Monday afternoon. However, a strong storm still can't be ruled out.

Heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding will be the biggest threat. Widespread rainfall totals will likely range from 0.5-1.5". The heaviest rain will likely develop northwest of Madison.