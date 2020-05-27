First Alert Weather - Tracking heavy rain Thursday and big changes before the weekend

Wednesday will be out last summer-like day before big changes arrive just before the weekend!

Wednesday will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs temperatures will be near or just above 80 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 72 degrees.

Once again, scattered showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day and start to dissipate at temperatures cool this evening. Watch out for a stronger storm that could produce brief heavy rain, frequenting lightning and gusty winds.

A slow-moving cold front will bring in more widespread rain on Thursday.



A slow-moving cold front will drop south across the area on Thursday. This front will bring in a round of rain and a few storms on Thursday. The rain will increase from northwest to southeast across the area Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Most of the rain will start to taper off Thursday evening.

Heavy rainfall will be the main threat on Thursday. Widespread rainfall totals will range from 0.5-1.5"+. Strong to severe storms look unlikely at this time.

- Less heat and humidity

Cooler and more comfortable air will move in behind the front. High temperatures Friday through the upcoming weekend will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. There is also going to be a big drop in our humidity levels, so it's going to feel very comfortable outside. This weekend is also going to dry and mostly sunny.