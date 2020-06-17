First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory Issued

Warm temperatures, sunshine, and dry conditions sound like a perfect forecast, but they do lead to at least one concern. Decreased air quality across much of the Midwest.

Stagnant air is trapping ozone precursors across the area, This will drop the Air Quality Index into the "Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups" category into Wednesday night. An *Air Quality Advisory* has been issued for southeast Wisconsin.

Those with respiratory or health concerns should limit time outside this evening. Conditions will likely improve by early Thursday, but could deteriorate once again as things heat up Thursday afternoon and evening.

