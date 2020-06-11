First Alert Weather: Almost perfect weekend ahead

It was a wild stretch of weather this week with heat, humidity, and tropical impacts. What heads our way over the next couple of days will be much different. This will bring an almost perfect weekend to southern Wisconsin.

If you're like many, this will give you some much needed time to get outside and get the yard cut. The endless rain and warm temperatures have many yards growing about as fast as they can. There is just one catch and that comes with very spotty shower activity Friday and Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies expected both Friday and Saturday. Daytime heating will give way to some afternoon clouds and perhaps a passing shower. Most places can expect to remain dry. Highs Friday will be in to the middle 70s dropping to the upper 60s Sunday! Overnight lows will be cool and into the upper 40s.

Rain chances completely drop out of the picture by Sunday and a warming trend ensues. With plenty of sunshine highs will bounce back to the lower 70s. This warming will continue through next week with highs by the middle of the week back into the middle 80s! Humidity will also be on the increase by that time as well.

The NBC15 First Alert Weather App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.