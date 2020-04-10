First Alert Weather: An "Alert Day" has been issued for Sunday

From the First Alert Weather Center, an "Alert Day" has been issued for Easter Sunday. A combination of rain, snow, and gusty winds will cause considerable impacts and possible problems across southern Wisconsin.

SATURDAY:

Mainly cloudy skies early Saturday will cloud completely over by Noon. Rain will start to develop and move in by late afternoon and evening. Steady rain is expected into Saturday night. Look for high temperatures into the middle 50s with overnight lows into the middle 40s.

EASTER SUNDAY:

Shower activity will become more isolated through the morning and afternoon. Another surge of moisture arrives by the evening with widespread shower activity moving back in. Some of the rain could be on the heavier side. Highs expected into the upper 40s.

Colder air rushes in with gusty winds Sunday night. This will cause the rain to mix with snow and eventually switch all over to snow by early Monday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s with wind gusts picking up to 30-40 mph possible.

MONDAY:

Snow is likely early in the morning before tapering off as we move through the day. Winds will continue to be strong and pick up through the day. Gusts of 35-45 mph will remain possible into the evening hours.

TOTALS:

Rain totals of a half inch to one inch are likely by Sunday night. There could be isolated higher totals in the heavier showers. Slushy snow totals of 1-3 inches are possible, mainly on grassy surfaces, by Monday morning.

Heavy rain totals could lead to an increase in river levels over the next week. Some rivers could head back into flood stage by the middle of next week. Gusty winds combined with saturated soils could also result is sporadic tree damage.

The most uncertainty lies in potential snow. As is the case with any major winter storm, a small shift in the storm track can have dramatic impacts. Stay up to date on the approaching storm by downloading the NBC15 First Alert Weather App. It is available on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.