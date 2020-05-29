First Alert Weather: Beautiful Weekend Expected

After some early season heat coupled with torrential rains, a much deserved calm weekend is expected. Cool Canadian High Pressure will set the stage for one of the nicer weekends in recent memory.

Mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will be on either side of 70 degrees. Along with that, humidity levels will be extremely low.

Make plans to get outside and enjoy it! If you need to get some yard work done or your yard mowed, this will also be a great opportunity to do that. More active weather returns early next week just in time to kick off the month of June.

