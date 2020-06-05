First Alert Weather: Beautiful Weekend Ahead

After a very active first few days of June, the first weekend of the month will be much different. And that's a good thing as we look at some sunshine and very pleasant temperatures.

High Pressure settling in for Friday night and Saturday will keep things mainly clear. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s while afternoon highs rebound into the upper 70s.

A few more clouds will move in Saturday night and Sunday. There is a small chance of a few rain drops Sunday, but chances are we will remain dry. Temperatures once again, with partly cloudy skies, will climb into the upper 70s.

