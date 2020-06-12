First Alert Weather: Beautiful, but cooler weekend ahead

After an active stretch of weather this week, an almost perfect weekend is in the cards. This would be the fourth pretty nice weekend in a row! Make plans now to get outside and enjoy what Wisconsin has to offer.

Mostly sunny skies expected Saturday with just a small chance of a passing shower, mainly west of Madison. Rain chances are completely gone by Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the lower 70s.

Overnight lows will be chilly and dipping into the 40s over the next couple of nights. If you thought that was bad, our friends across northern Wisconsin could wake up to temperatures around the freezing mark!

Do remember sunscreen if you are spending time outside. The UV Index is expect to be "Very High" and that means sunburn on exposed skin in just 25 minutes.

