First Alert Weather: Cooler and drier May expected

April was a long month for many across southern Wisconsin with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It's nice to move forward and into the month of May. A month that really pushes southern Wisconsin into the warmer season.

On average, high temperatures go from 64 to 73 degrees while overnight lows go from 41 to 51 degrees. It is spring, so there is no lack of rainfall with 3.55 inches on average. Believe it or not, winter tries to hang on with May averaging .2" of an inch of snow. One thing most people will be excited to see is daylight gained coming in at 60 minutes by months end.

This begs the question of how May 2020 will play out. Well, indications are that the month, as a whole, will be slightly below normal in temperatures. With cooler temperatures, it's harder to get that deep tropical and gulf moisture to move in. In return, this could lead to a drier month as well. This isn't a bad thing with how wet it has been and no indication that it would lead to a drought.

