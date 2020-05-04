First Alert Weather: Dangerous water temperatures remain

This past weekend was the warmest one so far this spring with back to back days into the 70s for high temperatures. While it was beautiful to spend time outside, caution still needs to be taken on area waterways.

Most bodies of water across southern Wisconsin are only into the middle 50s for water temperature. If that sounds cold, it is. In fact, it's dangerous!

Water temperatures between 51-60 degrees lead to a loss of dexterity in as short as 10 minutes. From there, you can lose complete consciousness in just 60 minutes! It's not until temperatures get into the 60s that you have a little time to react to a potential encounter and get to warmer ground.

It will take another couple of weeks with consistently warm temperatures to get area lakes into the 60s. And with a colder pattern setting up, that won't likely happen until later this month. Until that time, avoid venturing out onto waterways without the proper survival gear to survive a fall into the frigid waters.

