First Alert Weather Day Saturday

With the unofficial start of summer here, people will be heading out and about across southern Wisconsin this weekend. It's a weekend that those with outdoor activities should keep an eye to the sky for possible active weather.

The NBC15 First Alert Weather team has issued an "Alert Day" Saturday for strong to severe storms. This is for Saturday afternoon and evening. Right now, all severe potentials are on the table including heavy rainfall. The best chance of any strong to severe storms will be Madison southward.

Early Saturday will kind of paint the picture for what develops later in the day. Isolated showers are expected around sunrise through mid-morning. If those are a little more widespread or hang around longer than anticipated, severe chances would go down later in the day. If storms remain isolated and we see any extended periods of sunshine, severe chances would become more likely.

Additional storm chances are expected Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. Right now, we are not anticipating any severe weather for that time period. None the less, keep an eye on the forecast as this is a very fluid situation.

