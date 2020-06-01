First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

With the start of June, a very summer-like pattern moves overhead. The warmest air of the season is expected on Tuesday. The heat and humidity along with an approaching cold front will fuel a line of strong to severe storms by the evening and overnight hours. This has prompted a "First Alert Weather Day" to be issued for Tuesday.

TEMPERATURES

Mainly sunny skies through the day Tuesday will allow temperatures to climb to around the 90 degree mark. Factor in the heat and humidity and heat index readings could approach 100 degrees.

It has been awhile since southern Wisconsin has seen temperatures this warm. Be sure to use caution if working or spending long amounts of time outside Tuesday. Stay hydrated and don't over exert yourself.

SEVERE THREAT

By Tuesday evening, a line of storms will be moving in our direction form the north. This is likely to be on the strong to severe side as it moves into southern Wisconsin. Numerous severe storms are possible across the northern half of the area with activity becoming a bit more scattered south of Madison.

All severe threats will be on the table from gusty winds, hail, flooding, to an isolated tornado. This will likely be one of our more significant chances of severe weather so far this season.

Stay weather aware and have a way to get severe weather information, especially since the storm activity could be moving in during the overnight hours. The NBC15 First Alert Weather App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.