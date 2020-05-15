First Alert Weather: Heavy Rain Returns For Part Of Weekend

A beautiful end to the work week across southern Wisconsin. If you are looking to get outside this weekend, make plans earlier rather than later. Stormy weather returns in full force by Sunday and the rainfall could be substantial.

Some early sunshine can be expected Saturday morning. Clouds will quickly be on the increase by the afternoon and evening hours. While an isolated shower is possible around sunset, most of the wet weather should hold off until after midnight.

Storms will pick up with intensity and coverage by early Sunday. Periods of shower and storm activity will continue through Sunday and even into Sunday night. While no severe weather is anticipated, heavy rain will be likely for much of the area.

Rain totals of 1-2 inches are looking likely by early Monday morning. Right now, the heaviest totals are favoring the northern half of the area. While this is a lot of rain, flooding concerns won't be all that high. Fortunately, it has been relatively dry over the last month with rainfall for the month and year actually running a bit below normal.

