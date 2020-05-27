First Alert Weather: Heavy rain expected Thursday

The summer-like pattern continues on and that means there remains plenty of moisture for storm activity. Changes do arrive Thursday as we enter more of an all day stormy scenario and the rain could add up.

A stationary boundary that has been just to our west for most of the week will finally get a kick eastward. This will draw an area of Low Pressure through the area Thursday followed by a cold front. With the boundary being pretty much overhead Thursday, on an off wet weather can be expected.

There is good and bad news in terms of this new round of storms. It looks like the strong and severe storm will move out, but a flooding threat will move in. Widespread rain totals of at least an inch are expected. There is likely to be a heavier band that sets up across parts of the area which could bring rain totals closer to that two inch mark.

With a wet pattern over the last week or two, the ground remains saturated. This will lead to isolated to scattered flooding concerns, especially where the heavier band of rain sets up. If you live in a flood prone area, keep an eye on things as we move through the day Thursday. Wet weather should push out of the area late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

