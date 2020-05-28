First Alert Weather: Heavy rain gives way to a beautiful weekend

Thursday brought an old fashion gully washer to much of southern Wisconsin. Rain for much of the day added up to widespread totals of 1-2 inches. There were isolated reports in excess of 3 inches! With a cold front swinging through, we can expect a much different situation heading into the weekend.

While a few clouds are expected Friday, the weekend should offer mainly sunny skies. This will offer an extended stretch of dry weather and one many may use to catch up on outside yard work. While we can expect a beautiful weekend, temperatures will be much cooler than the last week. Say goodbye to the early summertime heat as highs drop down to around 70 degrees.

