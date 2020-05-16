First Alert Weather: Heavy rain possible Saturday night - Sunday

Want to get outside this weekend? You better do it Saturday because rain and a few storms will impact the area Saturday night through Sunday!

Saturday is looking dry. Rain chances will likely hold off until after midnight on Sunday for most of the area. Saturday looks like a great day to go for a walk or jog, play a round of golf or start your spring garden. It looks like we are done with frosty nights and freezing temperatures until fall.

Get outside Saturday... Rain develops Saturday night and continues through Sunday.



Stay ahead of the rain with the First Alert Weather App �� https://t.co/0jneUl5Kvv pic.twitter.com/B5W9tGXHYE — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 16, 2020

Rain and a few storms will develop from southwest to northeast across the area tonight. More rain and a few storms are expected on Sunday. Overall, Sunday is looking like a soggy day. Rain chances probably won't start to taper off until Sunday night or Monday morning.

Widespread rain and a few storms will develop tonight and continue through most of Sunday. Here's how one forecast model has this weekend playing out.



If I were you I would get outside today! pic.twitter.com/eRLgTwUJCL — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 16, 2020

Heavy rain will be possible Saturday night - Sunday. Widespread rainfall totals by the end of the weekend will likely be between 1-2" of rain. The heaviest rain will likely fall north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. This is where 1-2"+ will be likely. Madison and points south to the WI-IL border will likely see 0.5-1.5" of rain. Locally higher amounts will be possible where thunderstorms form. Despite the potential for heavy rain, widespread flooding problems are not expected.

Next Big Weather Maker - Heavy rain possible Saturday night - Sunday.



Here's what to expect...

- Dry Saturday (Make sure to get outside)

- Rain and a few storms develop tonight

- More rain and storms Sunday

- Widespread rainfall totals 1.0-2.0" pic.twitter.com/HoFSybfiPR — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 16, 2020

Right now, strong to severe storms are not expected Saturday night or on Sunday. Southern Wisconsin is not even under a MARGINAL risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with any thunderstorms that develop.

The start of next week will be cool, at least by the middle of May standards. Highs on Monday will only be near 60 degrees. Monday will also be a windy day. Expect a NE wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will warm the rest of the week. Highs by the end of the week could be near 80 degrees. Most of next week looks dry. After this weekend, rain might not return until Memorial Day weekend.