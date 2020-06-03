First Alert Weather: June 2020 Outlook

With June now underway, so is Meteorological Summer with Astronomical Summer not far away either. After a cool second half of spring and May, the question remains will that trend continue as we kick off summer. If the first few days tell you anything, it's that we are in for a wild ride over the next couple of weeks.

A typical June sees a dramatic increase in temperatures with highs going form the middle 70s into the lower 80s. Overnight lows go from the lower 50s to around 60 degrees. It's our first month of the year in which we don't see snow, but we make up for that in rainfall with 4.54 inches falling on average. Daylight gained slows with just 12 minutes leading up to our longest day of the year, in terms of sunlight, on June 20th.

Temperatures look to be well above normal for Wisconsin. This means a lot of 80 degree temperatures with a few days in the 90s likely as well.

Precipitation is a bit more tricky with equal chances of above or below normal rainfall. A lot of this could be decided with a tropical system currently in the Gulf of Mexico. There are some indications that the remnants of this could move into the Great Lakes Region by late next week with the potential of heavy rainfall. If that doesn't materialize, precipitation will likely be closer to normal for the month.

