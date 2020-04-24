First Alert Weather: Much Improved Weekend Ahead

In a month that has featured more than half its days with rain, a dry stretch with some sunshine would go a long way. The good news, the weekend should offer a little bit of both.

A stagnant pattern with a stalled out boundary near the area finally gets some legs for Saturday. While this will be on its way out, it's still close enough for a little bit of rain Saturday. Most places will likely be dry. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures into the middle to upper 50s.

Clear skies move in Saturday night giving way to mostly sunny skies Sunday! This will be the pick day of the weekend, and probably the next week. High temperatures will top out around the 60 degree mark.

Enjoy the weekend, our next weathermaker is slated to move in Monday. This could be a very similar situation to what we just dealt with in terms of a stalled out boundary. Daily rain chances expected through at least the first half of the week.

