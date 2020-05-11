First Alert Weather: Spring finally returns this week

Finally - spring is going to return this week!

Unfortunately, the start of the workweek is going to be chilly. Monday morning's low in Madison was 34 degrees. Temperatures should rebound to the low to mid 50s by Monday afternoon.

Monday night will be a cold night. Freezing temperatures and areas of frost will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Hopefully, this will be the last night we'll have to protect our sensitive plants and vegetation from freezing temperatures and frost.

ONE MORE COLD NIGHT - Frost is likely Monday night.



Hopefully, tonight will be the last night we'll have to worry about protecting our plants from frost and freezing temperatures.



Temperatures will warm through the end of the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, which is still below average for this time of year. The average high for this time of year in Madison ranges from 67-68 degrees.

Temperatures will be above average on Thursday and Friday. This is when temperatures will top out near or just above 70 degrees.

Finally... Spring returns this week!



Unfortunately, the warmer weather will come with some rain. Our next big weather maker will impact the area late Wednesday through Thursday.

Most of Wednesday will likely be dry. Rain probably won't start to increase until Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

More rain is expected on Thursday as cold front pushes through the area. Most of the rain activity will push south of the area Thursday night into Friday.

The 70s returns Thursday... and so does rain!



NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER - Late Wednesday - Thursday Night



- Rain develops late Wednesday into Wednesday night

- Rain continues into Thursday

Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.5-1.5". The highest rainfall totals will likely be recorded from Madison and points south to the WI-IL border. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will likely not see as much rain. Some forecasts suggest the heaviest rain could stay just south of the area.

Rain chances could continue into the upcoming weekend. How good those rain chances will be depend on the position of the cold front that drops just south of the area on Friday. high temperatures will likely remain near 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.