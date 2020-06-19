First Alert Weather: Stormy Father's Day Weekend

Father's Day weekend is upon us and after a beautiful week of weather, it looks like our luck will be coming to an end. Numerous rounds of wet weather expected through the weekend. While it won't be a weekend washout, having a backup plan for your outdoor activities wouldn't be the worst idea.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Dry air won out for most of the day Friday, but things will moisten up heading into the overnight hours. This will lead to scattered shower and storm development, especially after midnight.

SATURDAY:

Periods of showers and storms likely throughout the day. Some storms could be on the strong side with heavy rainfall. While severe weather chances remain low, a storm or two could get feisty. Gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain would be the main concern.

SUNDAY:

Storm activity looks to be fairly isolated on Father's Day. Fortunately, this means there should be ample opportunity to get outside with dad. With only a few showers expected, there will even be some sunshine to enjoy.

RAIN TOTALS:

It won't all come at once, but it will add up. Rain totals for the three day stretch, Friday-Sunday, will generally be in the 1-2 inch range. With the unorganized nature of the storms, totals will likely vary greatly across the area.

It's a good weekend to have the NBC15 First Alert Weather App to check before you head out the door. It's available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.

