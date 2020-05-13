First Alert Weather: Stormy periods through Thursday

With the colder pattern dominating through much of the first half of May, storms have been noticeably absent across southern Wisconsin. However, that is changing as many people switch their winter jackets out for rain jackets.

Developing low pressure to our west will draw a warm front through the area Wednesday night. this will be the focal point for shower and storm activity into Thursday morning. Storm activity should taper off by midday with just an isolated shower into the afternoon.

A cold front approaches by the evening hours and there remains some question on if a second round of storms will impact the area. The best chance of this will be Madison southward to the stateline. And additional storm activity will taper off Thursday night into Friday with sunshine returning.

Rainfall totals will range from around a quarter of an inch across the north to as much as an inch down along the stateline. Fortunately, severe weather looks to set up just to our south into eastern Iowa and northern Illinois. We will continue to keep an eye on how things develop in case there is any kind of northern shift in the storm activity.

