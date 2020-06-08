First Alert Weather: Tropical conditions as remnants of Cristobal move north

A "First Alert Weather Day" has been issued Tuesday. Once Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to be only the forth tropical system to bring its remnants to Wisconsin, that is moving directly overhead the state. In doing so, a very tropical atmosphere can be expected and that includes high humidity, heavy downpours, and very gusty winds.

Anytime a tropical system moves through an area, it creates a churning of the atmosphere. Occasionally, storms can tap into the twisting motion, known as shear, and produce quick and weak spin up tornadoes. While storms may produce stronger winds, general winds in the 30-40 mph range will be common.

This will be accompanied by bands of tropical downpours that will quickly add up. Widespread rain totals of 1-3 inches are expected with isolated higher totals possible. The heavier totals do look to set up across far western Wisconsin. Areal flooding will become more of a concern by Tuesday night with river flooding concerns possible developing later this week.

Look for storm activity to develop Tuesday afternoon and become likely by the evening hours. Rain will start to taper by Wednesday morning with a lull in the action. Another round of rain is likely later in the day Wednesday, although not nearly as heavy.

