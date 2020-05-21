First Alert Weather: Warm, But Stormy Holiday Weekend

It may be hard to believe, but Memorial Day Weekend is just about here! Coined the "unofficial" start to summer as many look forward to spending time outside. With travel expected to be near record low this holiday season, chances are you are looking to spend some time outside locally.

Unfortunately, this holiday weekend will feature stormy periods. A boundary is expected to be near the region with areas of low pressure moving along it. This will bring daily waves of shower and storm activity. What makes this forecast even more difficult is the timing of wet weather. Each round of storms will be based on how the previous one behaves and how much, or little, sunshine we see in between.

With that being said, Saturday's storm chances look to be primarily after the midday hour and continuing into the overnight hours. Looking at Sunday, the best rain chances will come before and after sunset with just an isolated daytime storm possible. Monday will feature stormy periods throughout the day. The timing on the stormy periods will likely need to be adjusted and tweaked as we see things develop.

No matter when the storms move through, the rain will add up. The three day period is looking to bring widespread inch totals with areas south and west of Madison favoring totals of 1-2 inches. This doesn't look to pose a flooding threat at the moment, but things are starting to saturate and could be a problem with additional rain expected through the end of the month.

While rain gear will be a necessity this weekend, there will be plenty of dry hours and even some sunshine to enjoy.


