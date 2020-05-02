First Alert Weather: Warm weekend with elevated wildfire concerns

The first weekend in May will be one of the warmest weekends so far this year!

Highs temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s, which is warm for this time of year. The average high in Madison on May 2 is 64 degrees.

The weekend will be mostly dry, too. Rain won't dampen anyone's plan to go fishing or visit a state park. There is only a slight chance of light rain or a light rain shower Saturday afternoon or evening. With a ton of sunshine expected, Sunday is looking like a completely dry day.

The only downfall about this weekend is the elevated wildfire concerns. The combination of warm temperatures, low humidity levels and gusty winds will allow any wildfires that develop to spread quickly. Expect a west to northwest wind at 10-15 mph on Saturday. Wind gusts could be up to 25 mph. Wind gusts on Sunday could be up to 30 mph on Sunday.

With elevated fire concerns, make sure to limit any activities that could cause sparks or a fire.

The WI DNR has suspended all burning permits until further notice.