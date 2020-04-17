First Alert Weather: Warmer weekend with small rain chance

The calendar may say it's the middle of April, but Mother Nature has said otherwise this week. Signs of spring are hard to spot after a couple of days with snow showers and several overnights below the freezing mark.

That changes as we move into the weekend. After a chilly, and frosty, start Saturday, we are back to mainly sunny skies with temperatures topping out close to 60 degrees. Gusty winds out of the south will bring in that warmer air with gusts in excess of 30 mph possible.

There is a small hiccup in the forecast that arrives Saturday night. That will come in the form of some isolated showers. The good news, this is while most of us are sleeping with clearing returning early Sunday.

After a few clouds Sunday morning, sunshine makes a full return. Highs will be slightly cooler and into the lower 50s. Winds will also come down and into the 5-10 mph range.

The NBC15 First Alert Weather App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.