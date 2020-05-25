First Alert Weather: Warmest Day of Year Likely Tuesday

Like a flip of a switch, cool temperatures have been replaced with hot and humid summer-like conditions. Coincidentally, just as we kick off the unofficial start to summer. If you're a fan of the early heat, you'll like what the forecast has in store for much of the week. The only downfall, storm chances will also be sticking around.

A stalled out boundary to our west will keep us in the warm sector and continue to pivot rounds of storms through the area Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. While an isolated shower is possible at anytime, the best chance of storms will be during the late afternoon and evening hours and continuing into the overnight.

While no organized severe weather is possible, there could be an isolated strong to severe storm that develops. As with any spring or summer storm, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain will be possible.

All of this wet weather should come to an end late Thursday night and into Friday as a cold front swings through the area. This will bring more comfortable conditions heading into the weekend.

