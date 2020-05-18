First Alert Weather: Warmest weather of year arrives Memorial Day weekend

The dreary, cool conditions look like they are going to stick around for the start of the workweek. Luckily, drier and warmer weather is ahead!

Sunday was a washout for many across southern Wisconsin, and the rain really did start to add up by the end of the day.

Madison officially recorded 2.04" on Sunday. The daily rainfall record on May 17 in Madison is 2.58" (2000). This brings Madison's May rainfall total up to 3.12" of rain.

Soggy Sunday Recap - Rainfall Totals



The heaviest rain fell across our eastern counties. Radar estimated rainfall totals show the heaviest rain fell northeast of Madison and along Lake Michigan.



Madison Rainfall: 2.04" pic.twitter.com/1TSQqpX090 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 18, 2020

Radar estimated rainfall totals show the heaviest rain fell across our eastern counties, especially near Lake Michigan.

Rain is still likely on Monday. However, additional moderate to heavy rainfall is not expected. Any rain that develops Monday through Monday night will be light. Additional rainfall will likely be less than 0.25" of rain.

Yes, decent rain chances will be in play through Tuesday morning. Any rain that develops will likely be very light. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall is not expected. Most places won't even see a 0.25" of rain. Rain chances won't start to pick up again until the weekend. pic.twitter.com/PyyK75jzQ4 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 18, 2020

The start of the workweek is going to be cool, especially for the middle of May. Highs on Monday will only be the 50s.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s. Most places will not top 70 degrees until Thursday.

80° - It's officially in the First Alert Extended forecast



Temperatures will gradually warm this week. Highs will be near or above 80° over the Memorial Day weekend.



NBC15 First Alert Weather App �� https://t.co/0jneUl5Kvv pic.twitter.com/KL0MByk29n — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 18, 2020

The warmest weather of the year so far will likely move in Memorial Day weekend. Highs Saturday, Sunday and next Monday will be near or just above 80 degrees. There could be a little summer-like sizzle for the unofficial start to summer.

Rain chances could also start to pickup over the holiday weekend.