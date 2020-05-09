First Alert Weather: Wet & chilly Mother's Day

Mother nature won't be giving all the mom's in southern Wisconsin nice weather for Mother's Day. Sunday is looking like a wet and chilly day.

HI-RES FUTURE RADAR - Today's sunshine will turn into rain on Mother's Day. I can't even rule out a few snowflakes. The best chance of accumulating snow will stay north of the area. pic.twitter.com/dNEVFeghkN — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 9, 2020

Our next big weather maker will impact the area Saturday night through Sunday. Scattered rain showers will develop Saturday night and become more widespread Sunday morning.

Next BIG Weather Maker - Wet & Chilly Mother's Day



- Scattered rain and a few snow showers develop tonight

- Widespread rain Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon

- Snow could mix in with the rain - little to no accumulations

- Higher chance of accumulating snow up north pic.twitter.com/QCxFfEle7i — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 9, 2020

The widespread rain will continue through Sunday afternoon. The rain will start to taper off late Sunday afternoon from northwest to southeast across the area. Most of the area will be dry by 8 p.m. Sunday.

Rainfall totals will likely be less than 0.5" Saturday night through Sunday.

There is the potential snow could mix in with the rain Saturday night and Sunday. Little to no accumulations or impacts are expected, though.

A dusting of snow, mainly on grass and elevated surfaces, will be possible across Juneau, Adams, Green Lake and Marquette Co. The best chance of accumulating snow on Sunday will likely stay north of the area towards central Wisconsin. This is where a couple inches of snow could fall.

Temperatures on Sunday will only be in the 40s. Keep in mind, the average high on May 10 is 67 degrees. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees below average.