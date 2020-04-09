First Alert Weather: Wet Easter Weekend Anticipated

The last week has certainly brought just about all Mother Nature has to offer. From the warmest air of the season, severe storms and large hail, to snow squalls Thursday. A pattern that doesn't look to let up heading into the Easter holiday weekend.

Make some time to get outside Friday as it will be the nicest day of the next week. While temperatures will be a few degrees below seasonal averages and into the upper 40s, sunshine and dry conditions will prevail. From there, things go downhill.

Clouds return by early Saturday with rain developing as we move through the day. Periods of rain expected Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. By Sunday night, colder temperatures move in and this will allow for a wintry mix into the day Monday.

Liquid precipitation looks to be in the half to one inch range. While no severe weather is anticipated, we will watch for any impacts on area rivers. The other wild card will be potential snow accumulation. Significant snow accumulations are becoming more likely for central and northern Wisconsin. Locally, we will see some snow but accumulations should remain light and on grassy surfaces.

Keep an eye on the forecast as a shift in the storm track could change how things play out, especially in terms of wintry weather. The NBC15 First Alert Weather App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.

