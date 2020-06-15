First Alert Weather: Wet Father's Day Weekend

If you're like many, you may find it hard to believe it's the middle of June! Summer officially starts on Saturday and Father's Day is on Sunday. After a beautiful stretch of weekend the past couple of weeks, our luck may be about to run out. A slow moving storm system will likely camp out over the area this weekend.

While it's a little too early to get specific on the timing of the weekend rain, stormy periods are likely Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. While not an all day washout, there will likely be several hours and round of rain to contend with.

At his point, we are not looking at severe weather. General summertime storms can be expected and the rain will also add up through the days. By the end of Sunday, rain totals could be around an inch.

If you have outdoor plans for Father's Day weekend, it would be a good idea to have a back up plan in case wet weather forces you inside. Unsettled weather will likely last into next week with additional rain and storm chances.

