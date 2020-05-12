First Alert Weather: Wet stretch of weather ahead

Enjoy the sunshine on Tuesday - A wet stretch of weather is ahead.

Our next big weather maker will start to impact the area late Wednesday. Rain will increase from west to east across the area Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

Here's what to expect...



- Rain increases late WED

- Rain continues through THU

- Severe threat likely stays south THU

- Rainfall Totals: 0.5-1.50"+

- More rain and few storms over the weekend pic.twitter.com/R0C5EmRQMO — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 12, 2020

More rain is expected on Thursday as a cold front pushes southeast through the area. There are still some on uncertainty on how long the rain will last on Thursday. Some forecast models move the widespread rain out of the area early in the day, while others keep the rain lingering a little longer.

Right now, it looks like the severe weather threat will likely stay south of southern Wisconsin.

Heavy rainfall will be possible, especially from Madison and points south to the WI-IL border. This is where 1-2" of rain will be possible. Rainfall totals north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will not be as high. This is where only 0.5-1.0" of rain is more likely.

Despite the rain, Thursday will be a warm day. Highs on Thursday will be near or just above 70 degrees.

From this distance, Friday is looking like a mostly sunny and dry day.

Don't pack your rain gear away, though. There will be a decent chance of rain and a few storms over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 70 degrees.