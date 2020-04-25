First Alert: Wet end to April

April showers bring May flowers - There have been more days than not with April showers so far this month. A trace of rain or measurable rain has been recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport 14 out of the 24 days so far this month.

From April 1 to April 24, 1.34" of rain has been recorded in Madison. This is actually well below average for this time of month. The average rainfall from April 1 through April 24 in Madison 2.70".

🌧️APRIL SHOWERS🌧️ bring🌷MAY FLOWERS🌷



There have been plenty of days with April showers so far this month. There has been a trace of rain or measurable rain recorded in Madison 14 out of 24 days this month.



— James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 25, 2020

The last several days of April look wet, so rainfall totals could be much closer to average as we flip the calendar into May.

Rain will likely remain very limited for the last weekend in April. Despite a gray sky, rain chances are not very good on Saturday. There is a slight chance of rain for Janesville, Beloit and the rest of the I-43 corridor on Saturday. Most of the area won't have to worry about dodging any raindrops. High temperatures today will range from the low 50s across southeastern Wisconsin to the low 60s towards La Crosse, WI.

WEEKEND FORECAST: ☁️ today & ☀️ tomorrow



There is a slight chance of rain from Janesville, Beloit and the rest of the I-43 corridor. Most of the area will stay.



— James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 25, 2020

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend because it will be the sunnier half. Expect a lot of sunshine on Sunday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only be a little warmer on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The early and middle part of next week look wet. Our next strong storm system will impact the area Monday through Wednesday of next week. This system will bring in a decent chance of rain on Monday and rain is looking likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Next BIG weather maker - Wet end to April



Rain is looking like a good bet Monday Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.



Wettest Stretch - Tuesday - Wednesday

Severe Weather Threat: Very Low

— James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 25, 2020

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the wettest days next week. The threat of severe weather with this system looks like it will remain very low. Rainfall totals Monday through Wednesday will be near an inch for most of the area, so heavy rainfall could be a threat.

