First COVID-19 death in Green Co.

Green County Public Health confirmed the county's first death due to the coronavirus.

Health officials on Sunday said the person was a female, over 65-years-old, and had prior health conditions.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones," said RoAnn Warden, Green County Public Health Director. “We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone to maintain physical distancing and practice several key health behaviors."

Warden said physically distancing is key until there is a cure or a vaccine.

The following behaviors are also suggested to stop the spread:

