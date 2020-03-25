First Dane Co. death from COVID-19 confirmed

Dane Co. health officials have confirmed the county’s first death related to COVID-19.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced the death late Wednesday morning. The patient’s passing marks the sixth death overall in Wisconsin.

We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members, and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” says Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

The agency said the patient was in their 70s. No other information about them has been released.

So far, more than 70 people in the county have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the most recent numbers provided by the health agency. More than 450 people have tested positive statewide.

“We strongly encourage community members to stay home unless activities are essential. In doing so, you’re not only helping protect yourself, but also our family, friends, neighbors, and fellow community members,” Heinrich added.