Fridays marks 'First Responder Appreciation Day'

First responders are a vital part of our communities. They risk their lives every day to keep us safe. To honor them, Governor Tony Evers proclaimed September 27 as 'First Responder Appreciation Day.'

The proclamation reads, "today provides an opportunity to reflect on the innumerable contributions that first responders have made, and to thank those individuals who work each day to maintain safety and order throughout our great state."

Across the country there are an estimated 800,000 police officers, 1.13 million firefighters including the 780,000 firefighters who are volunteers and 891,000 emergency medical services (EMS) professionals. according to the American Security Council.

The U.S. government estimates that 62.6 million Americans volunteer in a given year, donating 7.7 billion hours of their time annually. Volunteer organizations like the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are instrumental in the recovery efforts following national disasters. In the U.S., the Red Cross responds to roughly 70,000 disasters every year, providing shelter, food, health, and mental health services to communities in need. We also have volunteer first responders, individuals who are trained extensively and work as volunteer firefighters or EMTs, all without pay.

