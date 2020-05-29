First Wisconsin cases of rare, COVID-19-related syndrome suspected in Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s first suspected cases of a rare inflammatory disease that has affected children who were infected with or exposed to COVID-19 has been reported at a Milwaukee pediatric hospital.

On Friday, Children’s Wisconsin announced multiple cases believed to be Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) had been identified. Hospital officials did not say how many children were showing symptoms.

According to the hospital, MIS-C causes swelling in varying organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. It has been known to cause a persistent high fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, and red eyes and tongue.

It noted that most children who are diagnosed with MIS-C recover after a brief hospital stay, adding that some kids did not need to be hospitalized.

MIS-C was first identified in late April and early May. Since then Children’s Wisconsin created a team to help children who start to show signs of it.

