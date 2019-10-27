First accumulating snow of season Monday night/Tue morning

Tonight look for increasing clouds with lows into the upper 30’s as high pressure shifts off to our east. Monday we’ll see plenty of cloud cover with high temperatures in the middle 40’s. During the day Monday, a disturbance across the four state region will advance northeastward into the Great Plains and Midwest. The track of the low will cross Illinois and Lake Michigan. This will put southern Wisconsin on the western side of the track which means we’ll be on the cold side of things. Precipitation will start off as rain and change to rain/snow and eventually all snow as cold air aloft works down to the surface. Rain will change to all snow by midnight and we’ll see a duration of 1-3 hours of relatively moderate to heavy snowfall. We expect a dusting to an inch on grassy surfaces west of Monroe, Madison, and Beaver Dam. This is where the best combination of heavy precipitation and cold air will take place. To the southeast it looks like precipitation intensity will be heavy, but surface temps may not cool enough for anything to stick. For that reason, areas such as Janesville, Fort Atkinson, and Watertown can expect a changeover to snow, but likely little to no accumulation.

The snow ends around sunrise on Tuesday and we’ll see a gradual decrease in cloud cover throughout the day. Wednesday a system strengthens to our south and we may see a flurry or snow shower across the Wisconsin/Illinois border.

On Thursday that system will strengthen and push north as an embedded disturbance will shift most of the energy into the upper Mississippi Valley. This will lead to another rain/snow setup on Thursday.