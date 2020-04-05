First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Waushara Co.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in Waushara County was confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Waushara County Health Department confirmed the positive case. The patient is isolated, according to a statement on Sunday.

"While this information may make residents feel uneasy, it was not unexpected and there is no reason to panic. Now more than ever, it is important to stay at home and practice social distancing if you must go out," according to the Waushara County Health Department.

The Health Department is working with DHS to prevent disease transmission by identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with the patient.

These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their time of exposure. All close contacts have already been notified. Out of respect for the privacy of the patient and their household, this is the only information being released by the Waushara County Health Department at this time.