First coronavirus case in Wisconsin confirmed

A Wisconsin resident has been sickened with a new virus that originated in China and spread across the world, the first case in Wisconsin and just the 12th in the country.

Health officials said Wednesday that the patient is isolated and is "doing well," but state health officials would not say where they are located, their age or any other details.

They said, although they will are not releasing the individual's identity, officials have been in contact with everyone who may have been exposed to the patient.

“The risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin is very low," State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said. "We are responding aggressively to the situation and monitoring all developments. We are committed to keeping the public fully informed and will continue to provide updates as this situation unfolds.”

The patient had gone to Beijing, China, and was exposed to other cases of coronavirus while there.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Disease, said the person was never hospitalized but was evaluated and tested at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

UW Health Medical Director of Infection Control Dr. Nasia Safdar said the hospital is taking precautions and reiterated that the,since the person was initially treated they have been self-quarantined at home. She noted that the staff has been receiving ongoing training and has expanded the questions they ask about travel history. They are also coordinating with the CDC, DHS, and local health authorities.

Earlier this week, UW-Platteville said there is "no known or immediate threat." The University added that all students and staff who had been to Wuhan, China, recently are still self-monitoring.

DHS also provided a list of the symptoms and what to watch out for related to the virus, explaining that the symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, which may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus. They range in effect from feeling a mild illness, like a common cold, to severe pneumonia that would put someone in the hospital.

They recommend taking the same preventative steps as they would for the cold or flu: cover your coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently, and stay home when you’re sick. Influenza and other seasonal respiratory viruses are common in Wisconsin at this time of year.

